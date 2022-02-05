Teenagers at a York mental health unit have written a poem about what it felt like to be admitted as an inpatient in the middle of a pandemic.

"I’m going to hospital, I’m worried and scared, people say it will help, but I don’t feel prepared," write the four young inpatients at the Mill Lodge mental health unit in Huntington, in a poem entitled 'So What Next?'

The poem describes the first-hand emotions and feelings of being a young inpatient at the unit during lockdown.

"Because of Covid, I go to the isolation room," the poem continues. "It’s gloomy and lonely, I hope I’m out soon."

The poem emphasises the uncertainty and worry the teenagers feel - but ends on a note of hope.

"So what next? What will the plan be?" it continues.

"It feels really uncertain, it’s so hard to see

As time passes, I hope and pray,

"That with kindness and support I can make my own way."

Mill Lodge is home to eight young people aged between 13 and 18 years old who have significant emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Amy Burn, an occupational therapist at Mill Lodge who helped the young inpatients with the poem, said: “Art and creativity are fantastic ways of encouraging young people to express their feelings and connect emotionally with the difficulties they are going through.

“We were thrilled at how our youngster embraced the challenge of creating a poem about their experiences - which have been particularly hard due to all the pandemic-related restrictions we’ve had in place over the last two years.

“We’ve also made a sign with some inspirational and positive messages for a local community garden that the young people use - which fits nicely with this year’s theme of growing together.”

The Mill Lodge community garden sign

Mill Lodge is run by the Leeds and York Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Here's the teenagers' poem in full:

So What Next?

A poem by the young people of Mill Lodge, York