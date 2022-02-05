It was only launched in 2019.

But despite - or perhaps because of - the pandemic, the York Gift Card has already become one of the most successful in the UK.

The plastic card can be redeemed at more than 300 participating businesses across York.

And already, the York BID (Business Improvement District) which operates it says cards have been bought from all over the world - even as far away as Australia.

Last year alone, it generated £70,000 in sales - a 47 per cent increase on the year before, making it one of the fastest-growing local gift cards in the country.

Carl Alsop, York BID's operations manager, said the figures illustrated the 'universal appeal' of gift cards.

“The York Gift Card launched in 2019," he said. "We achieved almost £70,000 in sales in 2021, an increase of 47 per cent on 2020 and we’re very proud of that.

"In 2021 we introduced a second card design, offered free postage on gift cards, and continued to add on businesses. Over 300 businesses now accept the York Gift Card, making it the biggest in the UK.

"When you look at the range of businesses, you understand that it can be bought by, and enjoyed, by anyone, no matter their age."

One thing has been a surprise, Carl admitted. “When we started the gift card, we thought it would be a card primarily for residents, but it really is a card for all.

"We’ve had York Gift Cards purchased from as far away as Australia, and for such a wide range of reasons, from winning a pumpkin carving competition and thanking someone for taking care of them during lockdown, to a gift for a staycation in York."

You can buy a York gift card - and also find out which businesses accept them - at yorkgiftcard.com/