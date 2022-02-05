YORK Minster is dedicating all its services tomorrow to honouring the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.
The Acting Dean of York, the Rev Canon Michael Smith, will also plant a young lime tree in the public park being created next to the new Minster Refectory, as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.
Evensong, which will be attended by the Lord Mayor of York at 4pm, will include music - the Accession Responses - composed by the late Minster organist Dr Francis Jackson, whose funeral service was held at the cathedral on Thursday.
The Evensong service will also include the singing of ‘Praise my Soul the King of Heaven’ – one of the Queen’s favourite hymns.
Official Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be held across the country in June.
But it was 70 years ago tomorrow that the young Princess Elizabeth became Queen, on the death of her father, King George VI.
The Precentor of York, Canon Victoria Johnson, said: "On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II aged just 25.
"Our worship at York Minster this Sunday will give thanks for Elizabeth’s reign as Queen in this year of her Platinum Jubilee. Everyone is welcome.”
Services at York Minster tomorrow will include:
- Choral Matins at 10am - to include music by Richard Shephard, Benjamin Britten and Henry Loosemore. The service will conclude with State Prayers for the Queen and the Royal Family
- Choral Eucharist at 11am - which will 'recall the Accession of Her Majesty the Queen'. The sermon will be given by the Right Revd Richard Frith, former Bishop of Hereford. Immediately after the Choral Eucharist, at about 12.30pm, Canon Michael Smith, the Acting Dean of York, will plant a young lime tree in the public park being created next to the new Minster Refectory.
- Evensong at 4pm - The service will include the ‘Accession Responses’ by Francis Jackson, Herbert Howells ‘Evening Service in G’ and ‘I was glad’ by Hubert Parry, the anthem sung at the Coronation Service in 1953. The Organ Voluntary will be William Walton’s ‘Orb and Sceptre’ and the service will include the singing of ‘Praise my Soul the King of Heaven’ – one of the Queen’s favourite hymns. The service will be attended by the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick.
Just before Evensong - between 2.40 and 3.45 - York Minster bell ringers will ring a quarter peal to mark Accession Day.
