AS many as 60 homes in the Leeds Road area of Selby are without power this morning.
The power cut was reported at 11pm last night, but Northern Powergrid said it was still 'currently reviewing how long it will take to get your power back'. It added: "We are... working hard to restore ...power, however we are unable to provide an accurate restoration time."
