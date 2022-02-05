POLICE and fire crews spent more than half an hour clearing what they described as a 'structural problem' in Knaresborough's Bond End.
One commenter on Twitter said the problem was caused by guttering.
The street was closed in both directions while they were at the scene, but is now fully open again.
Officers tweeted these photos from the scene.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment