SHAMBLES Market has been named Britain's best big outdoors market.

Judges at the Great British Market Awards held in Birmingham earlier this week described it as a 'highly popular market in a traditional location with a huge appeal to...locals and ... a significant tourist trade'.

They added: "In the not-too-distant past, it was considered to be in somewhat of a decline, but it is a market that has put in a lot of effort to restore a quality market reputation.

"The market boasts many excellent businesses and collectively, with strong and passionate management, they have enabled the market to re-establish itself in this iconic tourist city. It is a market with a buzz, it is full of traders and is both an attractive tourist and general market with a huge influence on the local economy.”

Shambles Market manager Lucy Lines said she was thrilled at the award.

"Shambles Market has seen a renaissance in recent times with local residents using the market more frequently during the pandemic," she said.

"York’s community now more than ever have sought out an experience locally with quality goods, produce and an excellent food offer.

"The support from locals was crucial to winning this award for York. We're incredibly excited about the future of Shambles Market, with lots of exciting events in the pipeline”

Sarah Loftus, the managing director of Make It York, added: “We are incredibly proud of our markets team for winning the best large outdoor market in the UK.

"It is a brilliant achievement and well deserved. Shambles Market is a brilliant example of how locals have continued to support local traders in our city and a huge thank you to all our traders who make Shambles Market such a special asset in York.”

The Great British Market Awards are organised by The National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA).