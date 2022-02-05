YORK council boss Keith Aspden has urged everyone in the city to get behind a bid to bring the HQ of Great British Railways (GBR) here.

A competition to find a new home for GBR – described by the Department for Transport as ‘the railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘a single, accountable public body responsible for running Britain’s railways’ – officially began today.

The government has pledged, as part of its ‘levelling up’ commitment, that the new national HQ will be based outside London.

Local authorities have until March 16 to make a formal ‘expression of interest’. A shortlist of towns and cities will then be announced in May – with a public vote also being held. The location of the new HQ will be announced in the summer.

National news agency the Press Association has identified three towns and cities which are favourites for the new HQ - including York. The three are:

York: On the East Coast Main Line and home to the National Railway Museum.

Crewe: A major junction on the West Coast Main Line and will be connected to HS2 when Phase 2a is completed.

Birmingham: Will be on the HS2 network when services begin

York first expressed an interesting in hosting the new HQ last October when key city partners, including rail, business, education, police and heath leaders, sent a joint letter to the Prime Minister and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The letter said that York Central 'would make a perfect location for the newly established headquarters of Great British Railways', and urged the government to 'recognise the potential that this move would have to establish York at the heart of the country’s rail industry and more crucially, to level-up the wider region'.

In a statement released today, Cllr Aspden confirmed that York would now be preparing a ‘comprehensive bid’.

“Ever since the announcement of the GBR plans, we have continued to make the case for York to be chosen as the home of the Government’s flagship rail body. Our existing connections, historical links, sector jobs and highly skilled workforce, would make the city a perfect fit for GBR,” he said.

“This move would also see a concrete commitment from the Government to their levelling up ambitions, bringing jobs and investment to York and the North.

“We will now prepare a comprehensive bid to outline the countless reasons for choosing York. We will work with city’s and region’s representatives and key partners to ensure that residents have the chance to vote for York later in May.

“York is already at the heart of the rail industry in the North, so this move would give us the opportunity to truly cement York’s place as the national home for rail. I would urge residents and businesses to support the campaign and help us bring GBR to York.”

Announcing the official launch of the competition today, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "Our railways have kept this country moving for almost 200 years, but it’s time to kickstart a new age that will shape our network for the next 200.

"I’m calling on people across the country to make the case for why the true home of the railways is on your doorstep."

The winner - which will be announced this summer - will receive a "great boost" with the creation of high-skilled jobs in their area, Mr Shapps added.

Locations across the country with 'strong historical links to the railway' are particularly being encouraged to make the case for why they should be the new home of GBR, the Department for Transport says.

The GBR transition team will shortlist the best applications in May, after which a public vote will help determine the winning location.

Applications will be measured against six criteria:

alignment to levelling up objectives

the location must be 'connected and easy to get to'

opportunities for GBR

railway heritage and links to the network

value for money

public support

The new central headquarters will be 'the heart of the rail network and provide strategic direction for the running of GBR', the Department for Transport says.

Several regional headquarters will also be built.