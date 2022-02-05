PART of the concourse at York Station has been roped off while roof repairs are carried out.
“Recent extreme weather conditions have led to damage to part of the roof at York Station," a spokesperson for LNER said.
"Safety remains our top priority therefore we have cordoned off a small area of the concourse while we work with Network Rail to urgently manage repairs to the roof. We apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the damage."
Train services are unaffected. But the situation has led to the temporary closure of Potions Express.
"We are in discussions on how we can support them at this time," the spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.