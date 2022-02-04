EMERGENCY services were called in after a car burst in to flames.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.13pm today (February 4) to Sproxton in Ryedale after reports of a car on fire.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside responded to reports of a white BMW 335 on fire.
"Crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, one foam tank and one dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire.
"The cause of the fire was believed to be a mechanical fault and in caused 100% fire damage to the vehicle."
