A WOMAN and man were attacked by a group of men in the street.
Norht Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in Scarborough in Westborough between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday, January 16, and involved a man and a woman who were walking up Westborough by the HSBC cash machine when they were attacked by a group of men.
The male victim experienced significant bruising, a black eye and a snapped tooth. Both victims were taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital where they were treated and discharged following treatment.
A police spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for any witnesses to this incident, or anyone who was in the area at the time, to come forward.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, and quote incident 12220008565.
"You can also email general.enquiries@northyorkshire.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220008565 when passing on any information."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.