A WOMAN has been arrested after a two-year-old boy died following an incident at a house in North Yorkshire.

Detectives investigating the death have now arrested a woman, 39, on suspicion of his murder.

Cleveland Police attended a report of a concern for safety at Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough at 10.07am on February 2.

Ambulance crew attended the scene and a two-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died.

A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

York Press: Police at the scene of the alleged murderPolice at the scene of the alleged murder

Police are not confirming the child’s identity at this time but specially trained officers are supporting his family.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Hollingsworth said: “Officers are supporting the boy’s family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family.”

Detectives continue to carry out enquiries and officers remain at the property in Guisborough today.

  • Anyone who believes they may have information which will assist detectives in their enquiries is asked to call 101, reference 018350.