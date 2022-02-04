A MAN suffered a fractured jaw during a serious assault in York city centre - and police have launched an appeal.
The incident occurred in Coney Street at around 7pm on Saturday January 29. It involved a group of between four and six young men in their mid-twenties attacking another group of young men.
One 21-year-old man sustained a fractured jaw and later received treatment at Hull Hospital.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those involved in the incident.
"In particular, we are hoping to identify a tall white man aged between 20 and 25, who was wearing a black jumper and jeans."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should get in touch. Dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1403 Ord. You can also email Stuart.Ord@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12220018017 when passing on any information.
