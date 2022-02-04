YORK’S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped by 20 - but more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows that the city’s rate has increased by 20, taking it to 1,150.6 cases per 100,000 population. The data shows that a further 281 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 51,380.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 31, taking it to 1,037 cases per 100,000 population. A further 677 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 148,374.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 30, taking it to 949.9 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 382 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 85,080.
Two more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals at the trust is now 784.
Across hospitals in England, a further 157 Covid deaths have been recorded.
