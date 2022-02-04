TWO markets have been forced to cancel this weekend due to forecast bad weather.

This weekend’s Little Bird artisan markets in Knaresborough and Harrogate Valley Gardens have been forced to cancel because of predicted strong winds and rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

Knaresborough Monthly Artisan Market, which was due to take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 5), was set to feature 45 artisans, selling food, drink, crafted goods and gifts in the Market Place.

Little Bird Markets, who also run events in Easingwold and Wetherby, have been looking forward to being back at Harrogate Valley Gardens on Sunday February 6th since their successful debut as part of the town’s Christmas Markets in December.

But the weather forecast has warned of strong winds and heavy rain, prompting organisers to cancel both events for the safety of stallholders and visitors.

Jackie Crozier, Managing Director of Little Bird Markets said: “We are sad about cancelling and the decision was not made lightly but we really do have to put health and safety first. We were expecting a busy weekend, our marketing has been strong and the online buzz about the events has been amazing. We hoped the weather was going to improve, but we have just had to cancel, and we are devastated.”

“Both Knaresborough and Harrogate Valley Gardens markets we fully booked with fantastic traders, and we really feel bad as they will now not be able to trade. This weekend, we urge our shoppers to check out our traders online and support them where possible.”

Little Bird Markets hope to be back back in Knaresborough on March 5 and Harrogate Valley Gardens on March 6.