A YORK school's trip abroad has been saved after an airline has confirmed it will use a larger aircraft to fit all of the pupils and staff on board.

Year 6 pupils and staff from Knavesmire Primary School in the city were disappointed last week after their trip to Barcelona was put at risk as they were told by Jet2 that their flight home had been cancelled - and their flight to Spain was moved from Leeds Bradford Airport to Manchester.

But, after speaking to the airline, it has confirmed that it wil be using a larger plane for the journey, so has re-booked all of the pupils and staff back onto the flight in March.

Adam Cooper, headteacher at the school, said: "We're thrilled that Jet2 have found a solution to the flight problem. It's going to be an early start at 4.30am to get to Manchester airport, but the kids will sleep well that night, and it will be worth it.

"This trip is important to us and the pupils travelling as we think it is a huge opportunity and privilege. They don't take for granted how lucky they are - and as a school, we believe it's an exciting way to facilitate pupil's personal development. We thank all those who have helped us to get the trip back on."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Jet2 said the firm is "delighted" to be able to welcome the group onboard again.

They added: "Since speaking to Knavesmire Primary School our award-winning teams have been working hard to find the best solution. We are delighted to report that we can fly the group on a larger aircraft, and we have been in touch to pass on this great news.

"We cannot wait to welcome the Knavesmire Primary School group onboard - and we are sure they will have a fantastic flight and trip to Barcelona.”

The group from the school will travel to Barcelona on March 17.