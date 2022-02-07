THIS week our time machine is taking us back to 1981.

What do you remember of that year?

Let us jog your memory.

Margaret Thatcher is Prime Minister and Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe is finally charged. On TV we are all watching a Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy and Chariots of Fire is released in cinemas. Prince Charles and Diana Spencer get married. The average house in the UK costs £20,000.

Our photos today from The Press archive remind us of some local stories.

There had been flooding in February and we can see the state of the old open air baths at Rowntree Park once the waters had receded.

It had been so cold that ice had formed on the Ouse.

Ice on the River Ouse in 1981

One of our photos shows a snow-covered Bootham Crescent.

These images tell the story of a changing York.

There is a photo of the Carriageworks and also the Odeon cinema on Blossom Street, now an Everyman picture house.

York Carriageworks in 1981

Look at the photo of Newgate Market, with the Minster behind, showing Bistro 5. Who remembers that?

And we found a rare image inside the Bonding Warehouse, a popular venue for locals until it closed after the devastating floods of 2000.

There are some great street scenes too: of Blake Street and Back Swinegate and Coppergate.

We'd love for you to share your memories of the 1980s with us - and any photos you might have.

You can email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.

Or join our lively nostalgia group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories.

We have more than 3,000 members in the group and people enjoy sharing photos and stories about York over the years. To join us, click here.