A FUND has been set-up to fulfil the final wish of a much-loved York character.

Until recently Chicco Peddis, 62, worked in Shambles Market as a trader selling jewellery, having come to England from Italy around six years ago.

But sadly Chicco has now been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer and has had to go into a hospice.

His family are campaigning to raise funds so that he can spend the last few months of his life in his beloved native Sardinia.

Chicco is from a village in Sardinia called Marribiu where he was a farmer and a shepherd for many years before coming to the UK.

After moving to York he quickly became a well-known figure on the market, making good impressions with customers and fellow traders alike.

One of Chicco’s daughters said: “He has always been a very adventurous man, always an explorer, someone who wasn’t scared of starting again.”

She said that Chicco had been in his 50s when he moved to England and knew very little English at the time.

Kev Tuohy is a trader at Shambles Market and runs the Bags of Style stall and through his work became good friends with Chicco, who he knew as Kiko.

He said: “I went to Rome and Sardinia with him. He’s very entertaining, very knowledgeable about the world. He’s like an effervescent whirlwind, people warm to him. He’s a very practical kind of man.

“He’s educating, nurturing and sharing. You would always come away learning something from his knowledge. When he spoke, you listened.”

Kev spoke further about the memories he has of him and Chicco visiting Italy.

He said: “It was nice going to Rome and having my own personal tour guide. I’ll always be thankful to Kiko for showing me Italy and helping me embrace it.”

Kevin says he is thankful for meeting such a unique person and being able to call him a friend.

It was Chicco’s daughter who started the JustGiving page, hoping to reach their goal of £14,000 to accommodate her father’s travel home in a private air ambulance.

She said: “It’s been a very difficult time, but reading the messages and seeing so many people we’ve never met just giving for my father has been very overwhelming.

“In such a difficult time, it’s been great to see. There’s a mix of people, some from Sardinia, lots of our friends here. A very great mix of people.

“When I started it, it was a dream, but now it really could happen.”

People can donate to Chicco’s cause at his JustGiving page here, where there is more information about his story and how his family hope to bring him home to Italy.