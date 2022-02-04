A MAN has been arrested following a drugs warrant by police in a town near York.
The Local Neighbourhood Policing Team from North Yorkshire Police in Selby conducted a drugs warrant this week - which was the third successful warrant carried out in the town in the last two weeks.
The team acted on information provided by members of the public. A search of a property in Millgate was carried out and a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis was found.
A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He was also arrested on suspicion of posession of an offensive weapon in a private place. The man was interviewed in relation to the offences and was released under investigation.
PC Abigail Withers, from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "This week's warrant has again provided a positive outcome as it has seen further drugs taken off the streets of Selby.
"It’s important that if there is an issue that is causing you concern you report it to the police and we will endeavour to act on the information provided."
If you have any concerns or information about drugs in your community, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.