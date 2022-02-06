A COUPLE have been inspired by their late son’s love of TV show Strictly Come Dancing to step onto the dance floor to raise money in his memory.

Zoe and Paul Bojelian, of Bilbrough, near York, will compete in Martin House Hospice’s version of the show 'Strictly Get Dancing’ – which takes place in March. They will be taking part in memory of their son Adam, who had cerebral palsy and other complex health needs - and sadly died at the hospice aged 15 in 2015.

Speaking on Adam’s love for the original TV programme, his mum, Zoe, said: “Adam was a huge Strictly Come Dancing fan, he loved watching it and always had a favourite he supported each series.

“When he was in hospital for a long time, it was often during winter due to respiratory infections and that’s when Strictly was on, so it became something to look forward to.”

The couple have now begun rehearsals to learn the foxtrot, cha cha cha and Argentine tango in the run up to ‘Strictly Get Dancing’, which takes place on Saturday March 12 at Aspire in Leeds.

Zoe said: “It’s very much out of our comfort zone – we wouldn’t be first on the dance floor – but I’m quite excited about it.

“The thought of learning to dance, even at a basic level and to be doing something joyful will be a nice thing - and doing something joyful that benefits others makes it particularly special.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, we’ll always remember it for the right reasons. Adam was someone who lived life to the full, so it feels like an appropriate thing - and a fun thing.”

Adam communicated by blinking with the aid of computer software. His disabilities didn’t stop him from becoming an accomplished poet, with accolades including a Brit Writers Award, Young Scot Arts Award and a Gold Blue Peter badge.

He also spoke at the Scottish Parliament, performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and received multiple commissions, including to write a lullaby to celebrate the birth of Prince George and a poem on NHS leadership.

“Adam packed a lot into a short time, and it was extraordinary the way he connected with people,” Zoe added.

Following his death Zoe and Paul set up the Adam Bojelian Foundation CIC (AdsFoundation) to provide education and training to health professionals in law and ethics - which organises a memorial lecture in Adam’s name each year.

You can support Zoe and Paul’s dancing efforts by donating to their Just Giving page online at: https://bit.ly/3s2FYYK

There are still places available for couples who want to take part in the ‘Strictly Get Dancing’ event. Contact Nikki Denton at: ndenton@martinhouse.org.uk to find out more.