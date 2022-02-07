YOUNG people in North Yorkshire are being encouraged to visit their local library to collect new self-care toolkits launched to support their mental health and wellbeing.
Following the success of wellbeing bags for adults launched in 2018, the library service has developed a portable collection of items for young people all contained in a practical and discrete rucksack.
There are 50 toolkits available to borrow which include books from the Reading Well Shelf Help collection, colouring, journaling and origami, fidget toys and information on support organisations.
The toolkits, funded by Libraries Connected Yorkshire & Humber, are free to borrow and request from any North Yorkshire library aimed at individuals or groups aged from 11 to 25.
County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “We are delighted to be launching the self-care toolkits. The last two years have presented a number of challenges for us all – especially young people – with the impact highlighting more than ever the need and importance for all of us to look after our mental health.
“The self-care toolkits are a valuable addition to the wider health and wellbeing offer at your local library, including wellbeing bags for adults, Reading Well books on prescription and events and activities to support social connections.”
