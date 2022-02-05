ON SATURDAY I found myself driving at 10mph for at least two miles along a country road in rural North Yorkshire, as a cyclist hogged the road, riding almost in the middle at a slow pace, making it impossible for me to overtake. There were plenty of passing places but the cyclist, who clearly knew I was there, refused to veer to the side to allow me to pass. It was only as we neared a farm and the road widened that I was able to overtake him.

Why he did it, I have no idea, but, in the car by myself, I felt quite intimidated.

Talking about it to a friend later that day, I heard about the introduction of a raft of new Highway Code rules intended to make travelling safer for cyclists and pedestrians. One advises cyclists to use the middle of the lane on quieter lanes or in slow moving traffic.

I’m a cyclist myself, but can see that this is open to abuse.

In a Twitter post at the weekend Steve Bulley, the vice president of the Dorchester Chamber of Business, said a group of cyclists stayed in the centre of the road for eight miles as he drove his car. He posted footage of them in front of him, not giving a stuff.

He wrote: 'The day cyclists took over the roads. This lots refused to let cars past for 8 miles looking back and laughing. #cycling #HighwayCode #selfish.'

With what feels like a growing number of aggressive cyclists and drivers occupying our roads, this is surely a recipe for en masse road rage.

Looking at it cynically, maybe this piece of guidance has been introduced to shift cyclists from woefully inadequate cycle lanes that local authorities can’t afford to maintain or upgrade.

Looking at it another way, maybe it’s giving cyclists a chance to get their own back after finding cycle lanes frequently blocked by parked cars.

With regard to the latter, the Highway Code doesn’t have much clout. Rule 140 of the code states that: ‘You MUST NOT drive or park in a cycle lane marked by a solid white line during its times of operation.’

I often cycle along such lanes, from my home, four miles into the city centre. Every time I come across at least four cars and vans straddling them, meaning I have to swing out into the often busy road.

The cycle lane is narrow and inadequate as it is, so this is an added hurdle to my journey.

Even with reasonable research skills, I can’t fathom out whether there’s an actual UK law against parking in cycle lanes, but if there is no one enforces it. I’ve seen many a police car drive past these vehicles without pulling over.

The updated Highway Code advises cyclists to use cycle lanes and tracks ‘where they make your journey safer and easier.’ This is only the case where a dedicated lane exists, separate to the road. Otherwise, using pathetically narrow, potholed, litter-strewn, cycle lanes peppered with parked cars is as safe as sleepwalking across the M1. Sadly, unlike other Northern European countries, such cycle lanes are few and far between.

The additions to the Highway Code also cite that traffic should give way when pedestrians are crossing or waiting to cross at junctions. There’s only one word for this: bonkers. Whether in a car or on a bike, it’s surely dangerous to stop as you’re turning at a junction. It makes you wonder whether the people who write these rules actually use the roads.

A hierarchy of road users is also being introduced, meaning someone driving will have more responsibility to watch out for people cycling, walking, or riding a horse, and cyclists will have more responsibility to be aware of pedestrians.

Whether many will adhere to this is doubtful. We should all respect each other, whichever mode of transport we use, and the code does stress this, but sadly we don't. Drivers are often aggressive and inconsiderate, as are some cyclists.

Of course, we can also be kind and considerate, but much of the time, on the road, it’s dog eat dog.