SWINTON Park is one of the swankiest stately piles in North Yorkshire.
Known for its hotel, cookery school and luxury spa, it is somewhere to visit for a special occasion.
This year marks the 21st anniversary of the opening of Swinton Park Hotel, which sits at the heart of the 20,000-acre Swinton Park estate at Masham, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.
Our photo today is a fantastic aerial shot showing the sprawling Swinton estate.
As part of its celebrations, the estate is launching a A Year of Giving that includes a celebratory 21-mile estate walk, complimentary open gardens on the 21st day of each month, and tree planting across the estate with local schools and a charity cricket match.
The Swinton Estate has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s.
Originally a Georgian country house, it become a “castle” in the early 1800s with the addition of the turret and castellations.
We've dipped into our archive and brought you a selection of photos from Swinton Park over the years, charting its success story.
We wish them a very happy 21st anniversary!
For more nostalgia, join our group on Facebook, Why We Love York - Memories. Click here to join us today!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.