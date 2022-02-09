SWINTON Park is one of the swankiest stately piles in North Yorkshire.

Known for its hotel, cookery school and luxury spa, it is somewhere to visit for a special occasion.

This year marks the 21st anniversary of the opening of Swinton Park Hotel, which sits at the heart of the 20,000-acre Swinton Park estate at Masham, on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales.

Our photo today is a fantastic aerial shot showing the sprawling Swinton estate.

As part of its celebrations, the estate is launching a A Year of Giving that includes a celebratory 21-mile estate walk, complimentary open gardens on the 21st day of each month, and tree planting across the estate with local schools and a charity cricket match.

The Swinton Estate has been in the ownership of the Cunliffe-Lister family since the 1880s.

Originally a Georgian country house, it become a “castle” in the early 1800s with the addition of the turret and castellations.

We've dipped into our archive and brought you a selection of photos from Swinton Park over the years, charting its success story.

We wish them a very happy 21st anniversary!