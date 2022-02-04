REPAIR works are ongoing today (February 4) on a main shopping street.
Workmen are curretnly repairing the sewers in Low Petergate not far from York Minster in York city centre.
The road, which is in the pedestrian zone, is closed to cyclists, but pedestrians can get past using the footpath.
It will reopen fully as soon as work is complete.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.