A PROPERTY tucked away in woodlands with open countryside views is on the market in Harrogate.
Stream Corner is situated on just over four acres of land with views towards Crimple Valley Viaduct and the countryside beyond - yet is close to Harrogate town centre in Fulwith Mill Lane.
At an asking price of £3 million, the property has seven bedrooms, six reception rooms and four bathrooms.
Built in 1910, it is steeped in history, with its original period features and high ceilings.The bedroom suite is complete with a walk-in dressing room and ensuite bathroom.
The dining room has mid-century style French doors and a solid oak kitchen with a butler's pantry and wine storage, which has a back staircase leading to what once was the servants quarters.
The four acre garden is bordered by mature trees and shrubs with the woodland providing a high degree of privacy, and a pond.
Plus, there are several other outhouses, one used as a stable in the past, which are now workshops and a large greenhouse.
Those interested can call Knight Frank estate agents on 01423 578081.
