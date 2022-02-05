ANYONE walking into and around York after dark will be aware that not only are all the the Christmas lights are still up on the four main entrance 'bars' and throughout the main shopping streets, but amazingly are lit every night.

Don't they have on off switches?

And most of the city centre shops have their doors open even on the coldest days and allowing the heat in the buildings to flow out into the atmosphere.

With the cost of heating and energy expecting to go through the roof this year, no one seems to be fazed by the increases.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York