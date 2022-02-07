READERS of The Press will recall the good news reported back in January announcing a £7.7million investment programme in the city’s libraries.
Since then, the council’s executive has approved this once-in-a-generation investment, building on our belief that libraries are key in supporting strong local communities and resident wellbeing.
Haxby and Wigginton Library has been without a permanent base for the last five years. Through this exciting programme, local residents will be able to enjoy a new community space and library at the Oaken Grove Community Centre later next year.
The plans, put forward by Explore York and the council, will see the Community Centre extended to provide space for a modern Explore library with more books, free wi-fi, computer access, and a Reading Café to relax with a good book or meet up with friends.
These plans have gained overwhelming support from local residents, and having spoken to many of them, I know just how important the local library is for our area.
Libraries have always been at the heart of our communities in York. And their services have been incredibly important during the last two years, giving residents and communities an outlet to connect, support their welfare and mental health.
I’m proud that, at a time when library services across the country are being cut, the council is investing to produce world-class facilities that will make a real difference in our communities.
Cllr Ian Cuthbertson
Executive Member for Children, Young People & Education
City of York Council
