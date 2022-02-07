North Yorkshire Police is using a rising number of force tactics – including drawing stun gun devices – on children, figures reveal.

The Howard League said police forces across England and Wales should reduce the "worrying" rise in use of force incidents involving children.

Home Office statistics show North Yorkshire Police used force tactics on under-18s on 1,015 occasions in 2020-21 – with 16 involving children under 11.

This was up from 602 the year before, and 467 in 2018-19 – the first year such figures were recorded at police force level.

Last year, North Yorkshire officers handcuffed children 382 times, physically restrained them on the ground on 148 occasions and used 48 limb or body restraints.

Officers also recorded three instances of firearms being used, although they were not fired.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The police are charged with maintaining order and keeping people safe. To do this, we sometimes encounter violent or aggressive individuals, of any age – and we may need to use force to protect the public and ourselves from harm, and a number of aggravating factors may be taken into consideration.

“Officers receive regular training to ensure they use force appropriately, proportionately, legally, only when necessary and in line with national policing policies. This may include restraining someone who is resisting arrest, or someone who is harming themselves.

“To ensure we remain fully accountable, we regularly publish data on our officers’ use of force, which anyone can access on our website.”

Across England and Wales, 77,000 use of force tactics on children were recorded in 2020-21 – including 551 on under-11s.

The number of tactics used on under-18s was up eight per cent from 72,000 a year before, and the most since national comparable records began in 2017-18.

Andrew Neilson, director of campaigns at the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “A steep rise in the police use of force against children is a worrying trend, particularly when the levels of children arrested remain thankfully low.

“Police forces across England and Wales should review what might be behind this rise and work to reduce the number of incidents involving children."

Officers across the two nations drew or fired stun gun devices 2,600 times on children in 2020-21 – with 19 uses logged by North Yorkshire Police.

However, none of these saw the device discharged.

Stun gun weapons are designed to temporarily incapacitate someone with an electric shock – either fired at someone from a distance or held against their body to stun them.

The Children’s Rights Alliance for England wants their use on children banned, or permitted in only the rarest situations.

Louise King, director of the CRA, said that even when not fired, a stun gun is still “frightening and traumatic” to be threatened with.

She added that police argue the conducted energy weapons help protect the public and police officers, but that “shouldn’t come at the cost of children’s safety and human rights”.

The National Police Chiefs' Council said a stun gun weapon is only discharged in 10 per cent of uses, and each one must be fully recorded, proportionate and justified.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist, NPCC lead for self-defence and restraint, said officers must protect people of all ages from harming themselves or others, often in fast-moving violent scenarios.

He added: “Officers have thousands of interactions with the public every day and force is not used in the vast majority of those.

"Officers receive guidance and training with the starting point being that they should attempt to resolve confrontations with the public without the need to use force."

A Home Office spokeswoman said a change in the number of incidents is likely a consequence of improved recording methods and should not be seen as a worrying increase in the use of force.