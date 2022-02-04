A MAN has been killed in a crash in York.
As The Press reported earlier today, city police were called to a report of a serious collision involving a man on an electric bicycle and a female pedestrian at about 3pm yesterday (February 3) on the cycle path at the back of Fifth Avenue and behind Ebor Industrial Estate in York.
The man was travelling in the direction of Osbaldwick on a black and yellow electric bicycle and the pedestrian was walking with two other women in the opposite direction.
A police spokesman said: "The 24-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
"The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, received emergency medical treatment by paramedics from land and air ambulances at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead.
"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which could assist the investigation should email: nicola.peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to the Major Collision Investigation Team.
"Please quote reference number 12220019799 when providing details."
