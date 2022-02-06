POCKLINGTON Arts Centre director Janet Farmer has announced her retirement after 25 years with PAC, with three years fundraising prior to the venue opening and 22 years at the helm.
From a standing start in 2000, Janett, who leaves in April, led PAC into becoming one of the nation’s top small-scale arts venues, recognised nationally as a beacon of good practice with a significant cultural reputation.
She raised over £1million in public funding to support the venue and during her tenure PAC has staged 3,500+ film screenings, 900 live events, numerous festivals plus hundreds of community events, workshops, exhibitions and private hires.
Janet called it an absolute pleasure to lead PAC and she looked forward to returning as a customer and volunteer.
Staff responded: “Janet you moulded our identity, you are part of the building’s DNA and the legacy and success of your tenure will be seen for decades to come - pour yourself a large drink and enjoy your well-deserved retirement.
