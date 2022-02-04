A TRIAL that's seen E-scooters brought to York could be extended.

Next week City of York Council will consider a proposal to extend the current trial of E-scooters and E-bikes with TIER until November this year.

Following an extension set out by the Department for Transport, the council is now considering extending the York partnership with TIER for a further eight months. The scheme was previously extended to end in March.

City of York Council have participated in the Department for Transport micro-mobility trial since September 2020 to monitor and collect information regarding the use of E-scooters across the city to inform the creation of national guidelines. The service has been used by over 25,000 residents thus far, with 6,000 current active users making around 20,000 trips a month.

At the Executive Member for Transport Decision Session on February 14, the Deputy Leader Cllr D’Agorne will be presented with proposals to extend the scheme as well as several smaller changes such as permitting TIER E-Bikes to use some council cycle racks for parking and extending the current Traffic Regulation Order to facilitate a trial extension.

Cllr Andy D’Agorne said; “Our current partnership with TIER supports the take up of a wide range of sustainable and attractive transport options for residents and visitors. For over 16 months, a TIER E-Scooter and E-bikes have been building an important new option as an alternative to car use for local trips.

“It is important that we regularly review this innovative addition to our travel options for York. I look forward to reviewing the proposals at my next decision session.”