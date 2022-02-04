Canada Goose and American designer, Salehe Bembury have announced a new collaboration on an NBA All-Star 2022 collection.

The limited-edition collection celebrates the freedom of 90’s NBA style by featuring signature patterns and contrasting materials fused with Canada Goose’s functional DNA.

The four-piece unisex capsule marks the NBA's 75th Anniversary season and the second year of its Play in the Open campaign with Canada Goose.

This year’s campaign which is directed by Foster Huntington, centres on an outdoor narrative that is grounded in dissolving the rules of reality.

This is where the acclaimed footwear designer Salehe Bembury comes in.

The three stop-motion animations that are focus of the collection take place on a ridgetop in the Canadian Rockies, a fishing shack on a frozen alpine lake and a basketball court on a remote hillside.

The Bembury figure is depicted juggling, fishing, and playing basketball as he shows how functional and versatile the capsule collection is.

“The NBA is the reason I became a designer, growing up watching games with my dad, and loving everything about 90’s basketball culture, from the ’94 Knicks to Space Jam and The Fresh Prince,” said Bembury.

The designer added: “The 90’s were a time of fashion exploration, and that ethos is what I believe Canada Goose, the NBA and I have captured with this collection.”

While the Executive Vice President of Product at Canada Goose, Woody Blackford said: “Salehe Bembury is one of the world’s most innovative designers of today and we are excited to work with him as this year’s design partner for the NBA All-Star 2022.

NBA All-Star 2022 collection from Canada Goose. Credit: Canada Goose

“Our NBA partnership has opened the door to bold new interpretations of the Canada Goose brand. This capsule combines the quality and function that Canada Goose is renowned for with the cultural richness of the NBA and Salehe’s boundless design approach."

The campaign will launch globally alongside the collection on February 11.

It will be available to purchase at Canada Goose London stores and online at Canadagoose.com.