RESIDENTS are being asked to speak out about crimes in their neighbourhood.

It's part of a month-long campaign being headed by Crimestoppers launches, appealing to residents to speak up anonymously about crime harming the city of Ripon.

The aim of the push by the charity is to help reduce crime by encouraging residents to speak up and pass on their crime information with 100 per cent anonymity.

The charity say that while Ripon is famed for its history and culture, there have been concerns about crime affecting the city. A small minority of local people, as well as others who travel to the area, are believed to be carrying out crime.

Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police, guarantees everyone who calls or uses the charity’s online form to pass on what they know, stays 100 per cent anonymous.

The community has a vital role to play in helping stop crime such as burglary, theft from cars, vans and shops, the sale of stolen goods, drug dealing, weapons and violence. People know those who regularly bring crime to the area, but may not want to speak directly to the police.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire Regional Manager for the charity Crimestoppers, said: “We would encourage the public to contact us anonymously if they see or know about criminal behaviour damaging their area.

“Our charity has kept its promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s. We believe everyone has the right to feel safe from crime and this campaign is to encourage the community to come together with Crimestoppers to help make Ripon safer for everyone.

“When you get in touch with Crimestoppers we never ask your name. We won’t judge. We just listen to what you know. When you hang up the phone or click `send’, you’re done. It’s a safe way for you to make a difference and help protect the community and people you care about from harm.”

To pass on what you know, call our charity’s UK Contact Centre 24/7 on freephone 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org and complete a simple anonymous online form.

But, if you feel that someone is in imminent danger and needs help straight away dial 999, or if you wish to talk to the police, please contact them on 101.