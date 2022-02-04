EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council has launched the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant scheme to support businesses in the region.
The grant comes after the Government announced that councils would be provided with additional funding to help businesses that have been severely impacted by the Omicron variant, but cannot access the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.
Businesses that have suffered a severe loss of income during December 2021 due to the rise of the Omicron variant and are unable to access other forms of financial support can now apply for grants from £250 up to a potential £6,000.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic growth and tourism, said: “The council understands that many businesses have been hit hard by Coronavirus restrictions and the rise of the Omicron variant.
"We are encouraging businesses to visit our website to find out if they are eligible for the Omicron Additional Restrictions Grant, and if so, to apply before the deadline."
The closing date for applications is March 6 and is limited to one application per business or sole trader.
Due to the limited funding received by the council, this scheme cannot support all businesses.
For more information, details of the criteria for the grant scheme and the application form, visit: https://bit.ly/32WpN6I
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.