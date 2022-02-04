TWO more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is now 784.

A further 22 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across hospitals in England, a further 157 Covid deaths have ben recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 106,182.

The dates of death range from March 22 2021 - February 3 2022.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.