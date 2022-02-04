A FUNERAL service for a "legendary" former organist - and "much-loved" figure in the city - was held at York Minster on Thursday morning.

The service was held to remember the life of Dr Francis Jackson CBE - described by his son Edward as a "gentle man who helped to shape the lives of many people."

The internationally renowned organ recitalist, composer and former Master of Music at the Minster, died peacefully at the age of 104 on January 10 in York, surrounded by his family.

A spokesperson for York Minster said: "His funeral was held in the building which he loved so much and for which he did so much.

"He leaves a lasting, living legacy in the vibrant life of the Choir of York Minster, through a body of work and musical compositions which are sung or played at the Minster on a regular basis."

The service was sung by the Choir of York Minster, directed by Robert Sharpe, director of music - and all the music was chosen by Dr Jackson himself.

The organ was played during the service by Benjamin Morris, assistant director of music at the Minster.

Born in 1917, Francis spent his childhood in the town of Malton. He first became involved in York Minster’s music as a schoolboy chorister in 1929. After active service as a soldier in the Second World War, Francis returned to York Minster in 1946 to become Master of the Music, succeeding his teacher and mentor, Sir Edward Bairstow. He served for a remarkable 36 years alongside his illustrious career as an internationally renowned organ recitalist and composer.

Dr Jackson composed over 160 pieces of music during his career. Upon his retirement, he received the Fellowship of the Royal Northern College of Music, the Doctorate of the University of York and the Order of Saint William of York.

Those that attended the funeral were asked to donate to the Francis Jackson Choral Fund in his memory. The fund aims to support chorister scholarships each year, to ensure no suitably talented child should be denied a chorister place because of financial reasons.

Speaking on Dr Jackson, Michel Backhouse, who worked with Francis for a number of years in the York Minster Choir, said: "He touched so many lives. We knew when this charity was created, that there would be one great opportunity to raise money for such a worthy cause. We wish to do all we can to make it a success in his memory."

Dr Jackson's funeral service was streamed live on the York Minster YouTube channel and can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/3AXUgxJ

To donate to the Francis Jackson Choral Fund, visit the JustGiving page online at: https://bit.ly/3szvyjN