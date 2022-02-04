LEADERS East Riding of Yorkshire Council have welcomed the Government’s announcement that they will begin negotiations on a ‘County Deal’ devolution agreement for Hull and the East Riding.
The opportunity for a Hull and East Riding devolution deal was announced as part the Government’s Levelling Up White Paper. The deal could unlock a multi-million-pound strategic investment in the region.
In March 2020, both councils confirmed their intentions to work closely together to progress a strong and ambitious case for a regional devolution deal between the two authorities.
Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "East Riding of Yorkshire Council welcome the invitation from Government to negotiate a ‘County Deal’ for Hull and the East Riding. This could enable us to realise significant benefits for our residents, our businesses and our wider economy.
“Key themes and priorities have been identified to enable growth opportunities and benefits to a larger geographic area. We look forward to working alongside the government and our neighbouring authority to support future investment opportunities in East Yorkshire."
Meanwhile, councillor Daren Hale, leader of Hull City Council, said that the authority is "pleased," that the Government has committed to working with Hull and the East Riding to start negotiations.
