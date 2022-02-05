A MOTORCYCLIST who crashed into a stationary vehicle when nearly three times the drink drive limit is off the road for two years.
Robert James Fisher, 27, "has no excuse" for his actions on July 17, 2021, said duty solicitor Alex MacKenzie.
He had had a few drinks after work before deciding to get onto his Yamaha machine.
Fisher, of The Reeves, Acomb, pleaded guilty to drink driving.
York magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, made subject to a nightly curfew from 7pm to 7am for two months and ordered to do 15 rehabilitative activities.
He was also banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Kathryn Walters, prosecuting, said Fisher crashed into the stationary car on St Stephen's Road, Acomb, at 1.15am.
A witness saw that he was in drink. Fisher remained at the scene until police arrived.
They gave him a breath test which produced a reading of 95 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35.
Ms MacKenzie said Fisher works as a handyman in Newcastle. He would keep his job as he travels to work by public transport.
