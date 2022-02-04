EAST Riding of Yorkshire Council are supportive of the recently announced proposal to create a group led by the private sector, focusing on strategic growth across the region.
The Humber region already contains a nationally and globally significant cluster of energy businesses focused on the energy transition to net zero alongside leading global firms in manufacturing and pharmaceuticals.
The region has the potential to grow significantly, attracting foreign investment particularly in green energy related industries. This will support the decarbonisation of existing sectors and also help position the UK as a leading global player in the development of green energy and carbon capture and storage
Councillor Jonathan Owen, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As local authorities, it is important to support the potential of Opportunity Humber and to see the private sector take a stronger role in regional growth and economic development.
“There are plenty of exciting possible areas of focus for Opportunity Humber to make a lasting impact in our region and we would very much look forward to working as a collective with the group."
Opportunity Humber would work alongside existing and any new structures and governance introduced in the region, including any proposed changes through future devolution.
