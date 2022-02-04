The best dinner restaurants in York have been revealed, as voted for by the public.

From Italian pizza to romantic meals by candlelight, it is near impossible to run out of culinary experiences on offer in York.

This list has a mix of popular well-known food venues, Michelin-starred restaurants and places ideal for dates or catch up's with friends.

Even better, there's something on the menu for most dietary needs.

Photos via Tripadvisor show Buongiorno's dishes.

Buongiornio

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: Acomb Wood Drive, York, YO24 3XN

Those who have followed our previous guides to eating out in York won't be surprised to see Buongiorno in first place.

This Sardinian bistro is tucked away in suburban Woodthorpe, three miles from York city centre.

Beating over 600 restaurants in York, you can tuck into high quality Italian dishes and Mediterranean seafood.

Recommended dishes include garlic bread, mussels and prawn starter, langoustine risotto, mushroom pasta, canoli with mirto and more.

One reviewer from North Yorkshire said: "Couldn't fault it. Had the pappardelle special and a lovely lemon dessert. Food was very tasty. Friendly staff made for a great evening. I can see why it's so popular. It's a tiny restaurant but I think that adds to it's charm. I didn't feel I was sitting too close to the next table."

Melton's

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 7 Scarcroft Road, York, YO23 1ND

Almost 700 people rated their culinary experience at Melton's 'excellent' with European and British delights on the menu.

Even better for those with vegetarian or vegan dietary needs, you can get a dedicated tasting menu - where recipes are transformed into meat-free treats for the senses.

A little factoid for true foodies, Melton's made Egon Ronay's Top 200 Restaurant's in Britain list.

One reviewer said: "Our first proper meal out since lockdown, and well worth the wait. The food is always excellent here, but this time was perhaps the best yet. A short menu, but all dishes were perfectly cooked and presented, from amuses bouches through to petits fours."

Orkney Scallop Ceviche, Cucumber, Watermelon, Caviar, Bergamot and Borage from Melton's. Photo via Tripadvisor.

Delrio's Cellar Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5

Location: 10-12 Blossom Street, York, YO24 1AE

This Sardinian restaurant has been described by one reviewer as "one of the best Italians we have ever eaten in."

Delrio's Cellar Restaurant ranks third place for authentic Italian flavours, offering anything from ghochetti and calzones to seafood linguine.

The most romantic table, recommended by two happy customers, is reportedly table 19 - a spot in the corner facing the kitchen.

The restaurant reopens to visitors on February 8, 2022.

Skosh

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 98 Micklegate, York, YO1 6JX

The word ‘Skosh’ comes from the Japanese word meaning ‘small amount’ - a nod to the small plates for which the restaurant is known.

You can expect a lot of Asian influence in the tasting menus - from venison dumplings, puris of Whitby crab and venison tataki to duck egg and potato congee.

One customer from Liverpool simply said: "Setting is small and intimate with tables. Food was incredible. Staff knowledge was top notch- and they were helpful in guiding us with recommendations."

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5

Location: 16 George Hudson Street, York, YO1 6LP

This vegan Asian-fusion restaurant has hundreds of good reviews with customers describing "amazing" food and "thoughtful" staff.

One reviewer from Sheffield said: "We had a variety of dishes from the main and one starter. They were all really flavoursome, non-greasy, just delicious, all of them. Only regret we didnt get a vegetables dish but we had plenty with 5 dishes between us and two teas £38. Not massive portions, but rather they are perfect size for comfortable eating. Staff buzz about the place making sure you get service when needed."