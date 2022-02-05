I WHOLEHEARTEDLY agree with Matthew Laverack's letter (The Press, February 2) that we must limit the height of buildings in York to maintain or keep our 'Yorkness'.

But unfortunately, this current council seems hell bent on doing just the opposite.

If we are to maintain our 'Yorkness' and keep new builds to the height of five storeys - why oh why was planning permission given to a new build on Piccadilly to the height of eight storeys which will create a canyon of tall buildings on Piccadilly and also look ugly, and out of place?

I am referring to the proposed building on the old Castle Mills car park on Piccadilly. The building is between the Travelodge and Ryedale House, approval was given on December 16 2020.

Although the floor plans say there is a seventh floor, there is a proposed eighth floor which is supposed to be a river view area.

There is so much more that could be done with that piece of land but instead, in their wisdom, the council decided that eight storeys were a fine idea.

So I ask again: how are we to keep our 'Yorkness' when we constantly have a council that is working against us all the time and doing whatever they want without any thought to the beauty and uniqueness of York?

Lynette Mills,

Fishergate,

York

...IT is a rare pleasure to be able to agree with Mr Laverack (Letters, February 2).

York would be - if given permission, will be - a very different place with a ten-storey building in the middle.

Maintaining a height limitation is crucial to preserving the specialness of our city.

It is fine to celebrate our Roman heritage, but not with a building so out of proportion to the rest.

Polly Griffith,

Darbie Close,

York

... How can we keep our "Yorkness" asks York Civic Trust's Duncan Marks (Letters, January 31)?

One good move would be to persuade city of York's councillors and planners to abandon their obsession with approving planning permissions for so many soul-less, box-like buildings totally lacking in architectural merit for student accommodation. Most look like filing cabinets for file-away people.

Plans approved for hotels and other buildings are not much better - for example the hotel scheduled to replace Swinson House in Piccadilly. Demolishing this handsome building to replace it with a bland hotel design nowhere near as attractive is a travesty. Councillors and planners should remember that students are transient, term-time residents.

Plots designated for students instead of affordable housing deprives local people of the chance to buy and own their own homes.

It's about time councillors listened to what the ratepayers and residents of York desire - housing for the people who live here all year round in this lovely city, world renowned for its architecture and history.

They should take heed of the concerns of residents, instead of ignoring them to press ahead with their seeming desire to build nothing but boring box-like structures.

If they are not stopped, maybe one day York or parts of it will be known as Boxville!

I fully support York Central MP Rachael Maskell for drawing attention to what is happening in the York Central development and also the residents of Fishergate.

Name and address supplied

