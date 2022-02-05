TWO top wedding planners, who have worked on some of the nation’s most prestigious celebrations, are now pooling their talents in a formidable collaboration.

Helen Davies from East Yorkshire, and Jane Nordli, from Easingwold, have spent years honing their skills independently as experts in their field.

Helen is perhaps best known for transforming East Yorkshire’s Rise Hall stately home into an award-winning wedding venue when it was owned by property developer and TV presenter Sarah Beeny, while Jane is renowned as the former head of catering and hospitality at Castle Howard.

Now, for 2022, the pair have decided to join forces, enabling them to deliver a first-class wedding planning service to couples around the globe who wish to marry in England.

Helen said: “Together, we are creating a unique proposition for the Yorkshire area – there’s nothing really like this in the world of wedding planning outside London. Jane and I are both at the top of our game and the special combination of skills we each bring to the table provides a synergy that’s second-to-none.”

The two experts will work together to help couples and their families plan every aspect of their dream wedding in the months and weeks leading up to it, and ensure the big day itself runs perfectly smoothly under their direction. Both are highly experienced in handling complex celebrations involving multiple sites, large numbers of guests, a huge list of suppliers from A-list musicians to toilet block providers, and VIP guests.

Both businesswomen also own fiercely guarded ‘little black books’ that give them a direct line to some of the country’s finest venues and suppliers.

Helen said: “We have both built up some excellent working relationships over the years as well as considerable knowledge of venues and suppliers.

“A couple’s wedding day should be one of the most memorable occasions of their lives, and we are committed to pulling out all the stops to make sure every guest leaves with unforgettable memories of a magical occasion.”

Jane has been involved in a dazzling array of high-profile events at Castle Howard, featuring Royal guests, pop stars and rock legends.

She said: “I’ve worked with internationally renowned wedding planners and understand that it’s not just one person, it’s a whole team effort behind these huge, awesome events, and Helen and I will bring that same level of class, creativity, and capability to the table.

“My background in hospitality is a real asset as catering is such an absolutely crucial element of any wedding – it can make or break the day. I understand the importance of working with the best of caterers and fully appreciate their needs, too.”

The duo aims to be the strongest wedding planning team in the North.

They say they can help couples and their families start from scratch by brainstorming concepts, scouting for venues, sourcing suppliers, and turning a blank canvas into a detailed picture of their dream wedding. They’re also able to support people whose wedding is already approaching but perhaps need a bit of last-minute assistance to pull loose ends together and be on site to manage the big day itself, alleviating the stress and allowing them to relax knowing everything is under control.

Helen said: “Many people are now choosing to hold their celebration at their own home, usually with a marquee in the garden, and that can often prove more complicated than they perhaps anticipate! Jane and I also have bags of experience with this and are more than happy to help ensure everything is in order so that the family and guests can focus on enjoying the occasion.”

Kim Marsh of the Yorkshire Party Company, which specialises in fine-dining bespoke catering and event planning, said: “I’ve worked with both Helen and Jane for many years and think their collaboration is a fabulous idea. They each possess impressive skillsets and as a team will be simply unbeatable.

“They’re wonderful to work with, so calm and unruffled, and if anything needs doing, you can rely on them to get it done – even if it’s herding escaped sheep, which has actually happened to us!

“I have total confidence in their brilliant new partnership and am looking forward to working with them, nothing is ever too much trouble for them and no problem is insurmountable. These are two lovely people who are completely committed to giving their clients an outstanding service and I wish them the very best of luck.”