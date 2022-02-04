A BREWERY in North Yorkshire is set to re-release one if its "iconic" beers, after a two-year absence during the Covid-19 pandemic.
T&R Theakston, based in Masham, has announced plans for the permanent return of its much-loved Theakston XB beer.
The 4.5 per cent ale will be available to stock in pubs and bars across the nation from March 2022, following a return of licensee confidence in cask ale after the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
Simon Theakston, managing director at T&R Theakston, said: “We are certainly raising a glass to the permanent return of Theakston XB as we witness renewed confidence in the future of the hospitality sector from customers and licensees alike. As a beer that is strong in gravity with a low but complex hop character, Theakston XB was and remains an instant success.
"After the unique challenges of the pandemic on the sector, we are delighted to now be in a position to permanently reintroduce one of our staple beers, and to continue to diversify the portfolio of handcrafted, legendary ales that we have built our almost 200-year reputation on."
Theakston XB is the last of the brewery’s core portfolio to be reintroduced following the ongoing Covid lockdowns.
