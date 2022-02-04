A MAN and a woman have been involved in a serious crash in York.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out at about 3pm yesterday (February 3) after a serious collision on the cycle track behind Ebor Industrial Estate involving a man on a bicycle and a woman pedestrian.
A police spokesman said: "The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
"The man was given emergency treatment at the scene by paramedics from land and air ambulances.
"Further information will be released in due course.
"In the meantime, witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
"Please quote reference number 12220019799 when providing details."
