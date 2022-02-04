A MAN was taken to hospital after his car hit a tree.

Emergency services were called out shortly before 10pm to Brompton on Swale near Richmond last night (February 3) after reports of a crash.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Crews from Richmond and Colburn responded to reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had impacted a tree.

"A man was extricated from the car with minor injuries and went to hospital with paramedics for precautionary checks."