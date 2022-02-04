UPDATED 8.42AM: The road has now reopened and traffic has returned to normal.
A MAJOR road is currently partially blocked after an accident.
The A59 which runs between York and Harrogate is part closed after a crash in High Street, Harrogate.
High Street is partially blocked due to accident near the Starbeck Crossing.
Traffic is coping well, but drivers are being asked to find alternative routes if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone is injured at this stage.
