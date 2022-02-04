The revised CX-5 has extra visual appeal thanks to several styling changes, while chassis and suspension updates have made it more settled on the road.

For 2022, Mazda has also done more to differentiate between trim levels, with a more distinct personality in evidence across the five variants – SE-L, Newground, Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport.

Any manufacturer with doubts about the reliability, performance or handling capabilities of their new vehicle probably wouldn’t choose to hold the UK launch on remote, twisty and at times challenging roads.

So it spoke volumes for Mazda’s confidence in the revised CX-5 that it selected a lengthy Scottish route that included the undulating and steep climbs of the Duke’s Pass, the iconic Glencoe and the wilderness of Rannoch Moor.

And that confidence seemed well-placed, as the updated family SUV handled rather nicely in potentially greasy conditions, offering a good level of front-end grip and feeling less fidgety than its predecessor on some of the more uneven surfaces.

On the sharp turns of the Duke’s Pass, it quickly became evident that the CX-5 has less body lean than some of its rivals, while the steering is relatively quick and trustworthy.

The day offered up the chance to test several flavours of the line-up, with the 2.0-litre 165ps Newground version (pictured below) first on my list.

The engine felt about right for a vehicle of this size – perhaps a little low on torque – but a slick six-speed gearbox allowed me to work the engine hard and to keep the revs in the 3000-4000rpm range to extract decent performance while maintaining impressive fuel economy.

The car's set-up now strikes a better balance than ever before between rigidity and comfort, with the latest Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture concept, first introduced on the current Mazda3, applied to the CX-5, enhancing the bodyshell and suspension. Changes to the damping characteristics of the suspension springs have also helped to improve ride quality and undoubtedly make the CX-5 easier to live with on a daily basis.

This front-wheel drive version felt grippy and held the road in a reassuring manner.

After a break and a chance to sample some award-winning fish and chips at the The Real Food Cafe, located near the West Highland Way at Tyndrum, it was time to test out another version – the 2.5-litre 194ps all-wheel-drive GT Sport Auto (pictured below in atmospheric conditions in the Glencoe area).

The bigger powerplant allows this variant to perform the sprint from 0-62mph in 9.3 seconds – still not blistering, but more than a second quicker than its 2.0-litre counterpart.

Despite responding well to throttle inputs, the automatic transmission wasn't as much fun as the manual box, although paddles mounted behind the steering wheel allow you to take matters into your own hands if a sudden downshift is necessary.

On the open and flowing A82 towards Bridge of Orchy and Glencoe, this more powerful and sure-footed four-wheel drive machine simply devoured the road ahead with the minimum of fuss.

During around six hours of driving time throughout the day, the pleasant environment of the cabin was greatly appreciated.

All 2022 Mazda CX-5s benefit from an excellent 10.25-inch centre display screen and the latest version of Mazda Connect infotainment. Meanwhile, the Multi-Information Display mounted within the right-hand dial of the driver’s instrument binnacle features a 4.6-inch colour TFT LCD screen, with related information grouped for quick and easy recognition, while Sport, Sport Black and GT Sport models feature a full 7-inch TFT dial set.

The seats are also highly supportive, with both the front and rear seats offering occupants excellent core body support and greater comfort. Newground cars feature black half leatherette seats with green stitching and black suede inserts, while Sport versions feature 8-way adjustable power leather driver’s seats with two preset memory function. In the Sport Black, these seats feature red stitching, while the range-topping GT Sport features brown Nappa leather.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5’s top-class leather wheel has a tactile feel, a smart shape and a small centre pad.

In terms of looks, the revised CX-5 features a bold new look with an evolution of its award-winning Kodo Design.

Revised front and rear bumper designs combine with new headlight and tail-light clusters to provide a more modern and sharper look. At the front a more three-dimensional and powerful grille design is combined with a new signature wing trim that no longer heads into the lamp cluster, while at the rear the new bumper shape and stronger tail-light design sharpens the rear styling.

In conclusion, the improvements - subtle yet significant - have made a great all-rounder into an even more appealing package, keeping it bang-up-to-date in an ever-competitive marketplace.

Some of the lower trim grade models - equipped with bags of standard kit - seem to represent excellent value for money when put alongside key rivals.

During a media briefing at the Cameron House hotel on the bonny banks of Loch Lomond, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director of Mazda Motors UK, described the CX-5 as an "incredibly important car in Mazda’s history."

Mr Thomson said: "From the launch of the original first-generation car in 2012 it has been a hugely popular choice for UK SUV buyers, who have loved its style, quality and driver engagement. It’s the car that established Mazda as a maker of genuinely sporty SUVs, which deliver class leading quality and high levels of standard equipment. And with the launch of the 2022 Mazda CX-5, more than ever the CX-5 is an SUV that’s stylish, great to drive and capable of luring customers from premium badged rivals”.

He added: “The new GT Sport, Sport Black and Newground models offer a unique look inside and out, giving even more choice for our customers”.

Tell me more about the trim levels?

In the UK, the 20-model 2022 Mazda CX-5 line-up features five trim levels. For the first time, individual model grades feature subtle styling differentiation to give customers the option of choosing a CX-5 with a unique character and focus. Mazda says the three "stand out trim grades" are the Newground, Sport Black and GT Sport

As before, the entry point to the CX-5 range is the SE-L model, which is offered with either the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol or 150ps Skyactiv-D engine. Making its debut, and offered exclusively with the 165ps Skyactiv-G engine, the stand-out Newground model features a slightly more rugged look with front and rear silver underguard trims matched to silver lower body side skirts, black door mirrors and 19-inch black diamond cut alloy wheels. Subtle lime green accents in the grille are replicated inside with lime green air vent louver trims, while the Newground’s black half leatherette seats have matching green piping. Appealing to those with an active lifestyle, the boot features a reversible waterproof cargo board, while the Newground can be specified in the new for 2022 model year Zircon Sand Metallic paint colour.

Predicted to be the biggest seller in the UK, the Sport model is offered with a choice of 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol or 150ps and 184ps Skyactiv-D diesel. The higher output diesel is offered with a choice of front or all-wheel drive. Matched exclusively to an automatic gearbox this 184ps Skyactiv-D AWD Sport is the entry point of Mazda’s i-Activ all-wheel drive system in the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range.

The new Sport Black trim is another model that offers customers a unique look, offered exclusively with the 165ps Skyactiv-G petrol engine and front wheel drive, it delivers a sportier interpretation of the CX-5’s new look with gloss black detailing on the wheel arches, side moldings, door mirrors and signature wing grille surround. Subtle red accents within the grille and 19-inch black alloy wheels finish the sporty look, while inside the black leather seats feature red stitching, which is also found around the cabin in areas like the door trim, centre console and steering wheel.

Sitting at the top of the 2022 Mazda CX-5 range, the GT Sport is the premium flagship model that combines a unified one-colour exterior with a high-class interior that features the smooth tactility of brown Nappa leather and the luxurious textures of genuine woodgrain. Externally, the single colour body and trim details highlight the CX-5’s dynamic proportions, while the cabin features the luxurious materials and high levels of technology you’d expect of a premium SUV.

The 2022 Mazda CX-5 GT Sport also features a wide choice of engine, drivetrain and transmission with both the 2.0-litre 165ps Skyactiv-G and 194ps 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol available. As before, the 165ps engine is matched to front wheel drive, while the larger 194ps petrol comes exclusively with all-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox with cylinder deactivation for improved efficiency. The GT Sport is also offered with the 184ps Skyactiv-D diesel matched to all-wheel drive.

The Lowdown

TEST CAR 1: Mazda CX-5 2.0 165ps 2WD Newground

Standard car price (on-the-road): £29,145

Engine: 2.0 Skyactiv-G Petrol

Engine type: Four-cylinder in-line, DOHC, 16-valves

Capacity: 1998cc

Transmission: 6-speed manual

Drivetrain type: 2WD

Maximum power: 165ps at 6000rpm

Maximum torque: 213Nm at 4000rpm

0-62mph: 10.5 seconds

Top speed: 125 mph

Fuel consumption: 41.5 mpg (combined)

CO2 emissions: 153 g/km

Fuel tank: 56 litres

TEST CAR 2: Mazda CX-5 2.5 194ps AWD GT Sport Auto

Standard car price (on-the-road): £37,785

Engine: 2.5 Skyactiv-G Petrol AWD

Engine type: Four-cylinder in-line, DOHC, 16-valves

Transmission: 6-speed automatic

Drivetrain type: AWD

Maximum power: 194ps at 6000rpm

Maximum torque: 258Nm at 4000rpm

0-62mph: 9.3 seconds

Top speed: 121 mph

Fuel consumption: 35.3 mpg (combined)

CO2 emissions: 182 g/km