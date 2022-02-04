WHO remembers when Boyes had a store by Ouse Bridge?
We are taking a trip down Memory Lane after coming across these old photos of Bridge Street and Ouse Bridge in city council planning documents.
Permission is being sought to erect temporary scaffolding at Piccolino's - the Italian restaurant which occupies the site where Boyes once stood.
The planning documents include photos of the Boyes building in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s - with views looking towards Micklegate, but also from Kings Staith.
There is also a photo from the 1990s, when the building was a Superdrug.
We'd love for you to share your memories - and photos - of Boyes on Bridge Street.
Please email: maxine.gordon@thepress.co.uk.
And if you want to read more about the site and the planning application (ref: 22/00089/LBC ), visit: https://planningaccess.york.gov.uk
