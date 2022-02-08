HOW adorable is this photo of tiny Archie William Tansey - photographed at just three hours old!

Proud parents Liam and Emily Tansey of Acomb sent in this photo to celebrate his birth.

If you have had a baby recently, please send us their photo and your story.

You can send everything straight to our newsroom via this online link: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/

Time to meet this week's new babies of York...

Neveah-Mai Brook

York Press: Neveah-Mai BrookNeveah-Mai Brook

Baby's date of birth?

19/01/22

Baby's weight?

7.5 lbs

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parent?

Elise Jervis

Where do you live?

Acomb, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Everything was normal and fast flowing. I was in hospital three days and on the second day my waters were popped at 10pm and my bundle of joy arrived on the third day at 12 minutes past midnight.

---

Travis John Ward

York Press: Travis John WardTravis John Ward

Baby's date of birth?

24/10/2021

Baby's weight?

8lb3

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Emma and Michael Ward

Where do you live?

York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Born in less than an hour! Was desperate to meet his mummy and daddy.

---

Max Oscar Morrow

York Press: Max Oscar MorrowMax Oscar Morrow

Baby's date of birth?

14th January 2022

Baby's weight?

8lb 14oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Amy Johnson and Callum Morrow

Where do you live?

Dringhouses

Anything unusual about the birth?

Not really

---

Scarlett-Grace Coulson

York Press: Meet little Scarlett-Grace CoulsonMeet little Scarlett-Grace Coulson

Baby's date of birth?

1/12/2021

Baby's weight?

5lb 13oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson

Where do you live ?

Huntington, York

Anything unusual about the birth?

Four stretch and sweeps later she still didn't want to come out so after having Covid and getting induced at 39 weeks she arrived quickly two days later.

---

Archie William Tansey

York Press: Archie William Tansey at just three hours oldArchie William Tansey at just three hours old

Baby's date of birth?

27/1/22

Baby's weight?

7lb2oz

Where was the baby born?

York Hospital

Full name of parents?

Liam and Emily Tansey

Where do you live?

Acomb

Anything unusual about the birth?

Very traumatic! But so very worth it!

Send us your new baby photos

If you have had a new baby recently and would love to have them featured in The Press, click this link here or this online form: www.yorkpress.co.uk/newbabies/