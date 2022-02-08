HOW adorable is this photo of tiny Archie William Tansey - photographed at just three hours old!
Proud parents Liam and Emily Tansey of Acomb sent in this photo to celebrate his birth.
Time to meet this week's new babies of York...
Neveah-Mai Brook
Baby's date of birth?
19/01/22
Baby's weight?
7.5 lbs
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parent?
Elise Jervis
Where do you live?
Acomb, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Everything was normal and fast flowing. I was in hospital three days and on the second day my waters were popped at 10pm and my bundle of joy arrived on the third day at 12 minutes past midnight.
---
Travis John Ward
Baby's date of birth?
24/10/2021
Baby's weight?
8lb3
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Emma and Michael Ward
Where do you live?
York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Born in less than an hour! Was desperate to meet his mummy and daddy.
---
Max Oscar Morrow
Baby's date of birth?
14th January 2022
Baby's weight?
8lb 14oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Amy Johnson and Callum Morrow
Where do you live?
Dringhouses
Anything unusual about the birth?
Not really
---
Scarlett-Grace Coulson
Baby's date of birth?
1/12/2021
Baby's weight?
5lb 13oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Stevie-Anne Garside and Tommy Coulson
Where do you live ?
Huntington, York
Anything unusual about the birth?
Four stretch and sweeps later she still didn't want to come out so after having Covid and getting induced at 39 weeks she arrived quickly two days later.
---
Archie William Tansey
Baby's date of birth?
27/1/22
Baby's weight?
7lb2oz
Where was the baby born?
York Hospital
Full name of parents?
Liam and Emily Tansey
Where do you live?
Acomb
Anything unusual about the birth?
Very traumatic! But so very worth it!
