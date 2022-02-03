POLICE in York are calling on parents and guardians to be more aware of their children's whereabouts following a spate of complaints about anti-social behaviour.

Officers took to social media to report 'a number of youth-related ASB reports into our control room' on the evening of Wednesday, February 2.

The complaints centred on the Foxwood area of York, and included reports of young people throwing items at a house window.

North Yorkshire Police said the culprits were located and spoken to in front of guardians.

A group of youths chased another group, but no complaints were made, a spokesman said.

Youths reportedly also started a fire in Foxwood Park which was dealt with by the fire service.

"Youths ran off upon our arrival. Unfortunately no youths responsible identified," tweeted the police who also followed up reports of youths 'causing issues and noise around flats' and offered reassurances to a local resident. No youths were at the scene when they arrived."

On the same evening, complaints were made about youths attempting to enter the rear garden of an empty property. No youths were found in the area when officers arrived and no damage was caused.

"Upon checking CCTV garden not entered and no ID of youths," said the police tweet.

It added: "PARENTS! What we are asking of you is that you know where your children are and what they are doing. It is not just our responsibility to tackle the ASB in Foxwood. You have a responsibility too."

🚨Foxwood Estate

Our officers are continuing to patrol the area at key times to try and disrupt crime and anti-social-behaviour. The below images were taken whilst on patrol last night ⬇ pic.twitter.com/AyI7erDwdK — North Yorkshire Police - York (@NYP_York) February 2, 2022

The following day, Wednesday, February 2, North Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Our officers are continuing to patrol the area at key times to try and disrupt crime and anti-social-behaviour.

"We are pleased to report that we have seen an increase in members of the public reporting incidents to us from this area. We are continuing to link in and work closely with our partners from the @CityofYork, the Youth Justice Service and the residents association.

"Please continue to report information and incidents to us: Emergency - 999; non emergency - 101. Or you can now report crime online https://northyorkshire.police.uk."

The full Twitter thread: