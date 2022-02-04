A MOTHER and daughter have launched a new online fashion business together.

Christine Milner, 61, and her daughter her daughter Beverley Milner, 42, from Acomb in York, launched their new fashion retail business Milcohe Boutique after having the idea prior to the first national lockdown.

The women say that two years of successive lockdowns and home working have seen many people wearing loungewear, and the women say they now want women to now get out of their comfort zone with their clothes and 'feel fabulous'.

Christine, who has worked in fashion merchandising and retail for over 20 years, said: "Its been a rollercoaster and a learning curve but we really enjoy it.

"We want women to try wearing vibrant colours and something a bit different, feel comfortable, but fabulous in everything they wear."

Beverley, who runs the social media and sales side of the online boutique, gets her inspiration from her background as a travel counsellor.

After travel counselling has been put on hold during the pandemic, she decided to help out her mum and now feels she has the best of both worlds working in both fashion and travel.

She said: “I travel and see different fashions around the world, I’m most inspired by the bright colours of Italy, Spain, and the Caribbean.

“I need to feel inspired to feel good, a pop of colour helps me to feel motivated throughout my day.”

Christine added: “We also have timeless, stylish pieces that women can keep going back to over the years.

"We know that sometimes women can feel stuck in their ways with what they wear and need new inspiration as they’re fed up of what’s on the High Street.”

Customers visiting their website will find floral prints and brightly coloured clothing, evening dresses, clothes perfect for a summer holiday and going back to the office, as well as stylish, homely loungewear with accessories to complement a new look.

The clothing they source is modelled by their family friend, Maisie Adie, with photographs taken by Christine's grandson, and is aimed at a 30-60 year old female target audience.

When The Press asked the women what its like to be business partners as well as mother and daughter, they both laughed, and Christine said: “Sometimes we look at each other and think, ‘Are we really doing this?’

“We work well together and we come to a happy medium with our different career backgrounds – me with the merchandising side, and Beverley with the social media.”

The women host and attend pop-up shops around York, the next one being on Saturday, February 5 at Poppleton Community Centre – a small business event alongside eight other local businesses held from 11am to 3pm.